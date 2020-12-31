US Markets

Chile jobless rate eases to 10.8% for Sept-Nov

Contributor
Dave Sherwood Reuters
Published

Chile's unemployment rate eased to 10.8% between September and November, the government said on Thursday, but remained well above the same period the previous year as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on the economy of the world's top copper producer.

Adds further context on unemployment

SANTIAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI eased to 10.8% between September and November, the government said on Thursday, but remained well above the same period the previous year as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on the economy of the world's top copper producer.

Unemployment has been falling for four consecutive months after hitting a decade-long high of 13.1% in July, during the peak of the pandemic. The jobless rate during the August-to-October period was 11.6%.

The unemployment rate nonetheless remains 3.8 percentage points higher through November compared with the same period of the previous year, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Many Chileans lost their jobs in the past year after the economy suffered a one-two punch of mass protests in 2019, followed by the coronavirus outbreak that began in March.

Chile's central bank predicts gross domestic product will fall between 5.75% and 6.25% this year amid the pandemic.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Jonathan Oatis)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular