Chile January consumer prices rise 0.7%, above expectations

February 08, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Fabian Cambero, Steven Grattan, Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile rose 0.7% in January, above market forecasts of 0.4% and driven by increases in food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and basic services, data from statistics agency INE showed on Thursday.

The January figure took 12-month inflation in the world's largest copper producer to 3.8%.

Nearly all of the products weighed in the consumer price index saw prices rise, while only two saw prices fall, the agency added.

Among the sectors with price increases were food and non-alcoholic beverages, which saw prices go up 1.0%, and housing and utilities with 1.2%.

Last month, Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 7.25%, as the nation's monetary authority saw inflation pressures easing.

The central bank said the country's inflation rate would converge toward the targeted 3% sooner than expected and the key rate would reach its "neutral level" in the second half of 2024.

