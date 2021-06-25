Chile interest rate to rise to 2% in 12 months - cenbank poll

SANTIAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - Chile's benchmark interest rate will remain at 0.50% in July, will rise to 0.75% in August and then to 2.0% in 12 months, a central bank poll of traders showed on Friday, amid growing expectations for an economic recovery through early next year in the world's top copper producer.

Consumer prices in the South American nation are expected to increase 0.2% in July, the poll showed, while inflation in 12 months is expected to hit 3.40%, near the top of the bank´s 2 - 4% target range.

