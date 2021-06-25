US Markets

Chile interest rate to rise to 2% in 12 months - cenbank poll

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's benchmark interest rate will remain at 0.50% in July, will rise to 0.75% in August and then to 2.0% in 12 months, a central bank poll of traders showed on Friday, amid growing expectations for an economic recovery through early next year in the world's top copper producer.

SANTIAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - Chile's benchmark interest rate will remain at 0.50% in July, will rise to 0.75% in August and then to 2.0% in 12 months, a central bank poll of traders showed on Friday, amid growing expectations for an economic recovery through early next year in the world's top copper producer.

Consumer prices in the South American nation are expected to increase 0.2% in July, the poll showed, while inflation in 12 months is expected to hit 3.40%, near the top of the bank´s 2 - 4% target range.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Gareth Jones)

((aislinn.laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 98188538))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular