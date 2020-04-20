Chile interest rate seen steady at 0.5% for another year - cenbank poll

Adds context, additional information from poll

SANTIAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Chile´s benchmark interest rate will hold steady at 0.5%, its lowest rate in a decade, through the next year as growth flounders and inflation drags amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to a central bank poll of traders on Monday.

The bank in late March slashed rates after warning of a "severe" economic contraction as a result of the global pandemic.

Chile´s economy is largely export-driven and among the most exposed in Latin America to flailing global demand for commodities like copper, as well as many agriculture products. China is the South American nation´s top trading partner.

The poll predicted consumer prices would stay flat in April, and creep up only slightly in the coming months as fuel prices remain low. Though rich in minerals, Chile has few fossil fuels and imports virtually all of the oil and gas it consumes.

Annual inflation is expected to hit 2.15%, at the low end of the central bank´s 2% to 4% target range.

The peso will trade at 850 to the dollar in 28 days, according to the poll.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.