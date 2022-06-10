Chile interest rate seen rising to 9.5% in July- cenbank poll

SANTIAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chile is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 9.5% from 9% in July, a central bank poll of analysts showed on Friday, as the world's top copper producer tries to rein in high inflation.

The rate would then drop to 7.5% within 11 months, according to the poll.

Inflation is expected to climb 0.8% in June, with an expected 12-month inflation rate of 6.5% in 11 months.

The central bank poll also found that the economy grew by 5.2% in May, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by 4.7% in the second quarter of 2022.

The Chilean peso is expected to trade at 830 units per dollar in two months and 820 units in 11 months.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Alexander.Villegas@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9818 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.