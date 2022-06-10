Chile interest rate seen rising to 9.5% in July- cenbank poll

US Markets

Chile is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 9.5% from 9% in July, a central bank poll of analysts showed on Friday, as the world's top copper producer tries to rein in high inflation.

The rate would then drop to 7.5% within 11 months, according to the poll.

Inflation is expected to climb 0.8% in June, with an expected 12-month inflation rate of 6.5% in 11 months.

The central bank poll also found that the economy grew by 5.2% in May, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by 4.7% in the second quarter of 2022.

The Chilean peso is expected to trade at 830 units per dollar in two months and 820 units in 11 months.

