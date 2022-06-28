Chile interest rate seen rising to 9.5% in July

Adds details of poll findings

SANTIAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Chile is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 9.5% from 9% in July, a central bank poll of traders showed on Tuesday, as the world's top copper producer tries to limit inflation.

The Andean country's bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its June meeting and suggested more rate increases were coming.

According to the poll, interest rates are expected to remain at 9.5% until early next year and then start to go down. Traders see them at 7.5% over a 12-month horizon.

The poll also showed that Chile's consumer prices were expected to climb by 1.0% in both June and July.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.