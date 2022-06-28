US Markets

Chile interest rate seen rising to 9.5% in July

Contributor
Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 9.5% from 9% in July, a central bank poll of traders showed on Tuesday, as the world's top copper producer tries to limit inflation.

Adds details of poll findings

SANTIAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Chile is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 9.5% from 9% in July, a central bank poll of traders showed on Tuesday, as the world's top copper producer tries to limit inflation.

The Andean country's bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its June meeting and suggested more rate increases were coming.

According to the poll, interest rates are expected to remain at 9.5% until early next year and then start to go down. Traders see them at 7.5% over a 12-month horizon.

The poll also showed that Chile's consumer prices were expected to climb by 1.0% in both June and July.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular