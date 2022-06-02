US Markets

Chile interest rate seen rising to 9% in June- cenbank poll

Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

SANTIAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chile is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 9% from 8.25% this month, a central bank poll of traders showed on Thursday, as the world's top copper producer tries to rein in high inflation.

Consumer prices are expected to climb 0.8% this month, while inflation for May was estimated at 1.2%, according to the poll.

