Chile interest rate seen rising to 9% in June- cenbank poll

SANTIAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chile is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 9% from 8.25% this month, a central bank poll of traders showed on Thursday, as the world's top copper producer tries to rein in high inflation.

Consumer prices are expected to climb 0.8% this month, while inflation for May was estimated at 1.2%, according to the poll.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.