Chile interest rate seen rising to 11.25% in October- analyst poll

Chile is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 11.25% in October, from the current 10.75%, a central bank poll of analysts suggested on Wednesday, as the world's top copper producer battles to rein in high inflation.

The Andean country's rate is then expected to drop to 8.5% within 11 months, according to the poll.

According to the survey, Chile will see inflation rise 0.9% in October and 0.6% in November. The poll suggested the 12-month inflation rate is expected to drop to 6.3% in 11 months, still well above the central bank's target of 2.0%-4.0%.

Gross Domestic Product is expected to contract by 1% in September - and by 2.5% over the fourth quarter, according to the findings.

The analysts on average expected the Chilean peso to trade at 930 units per dollar in two months and 890 units in 11 months. The peso is currently trading at about 920 units per dollar.

