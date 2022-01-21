Chile interest rate seen hiked to 5.25% in January - cenbank poll

US Markets

Chile is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate to 5.25% this month, a central bank poll of traders said on Friday, another sharp hike as the entity tightens monetary policy to help rein in inflation.

The benchmark rate, currently at 4%, is seen rising as high as 6.5% by May before dipping back to 6% by the start of 2023.

The poll of traders forecast that consumer prices would rise 0.6% in January, with accumulated inflation of 4.7% over the next 12 months, above the central bank's tolerance range.

