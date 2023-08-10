Chile interest rate likely to come down to 7.75%-8% by year-end, central bank chief says

Updates with context on interest rate, inflation, additional detail from event

SANTIAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chile's benchmark interest rate will likely come down to between 7.75% and 8% by the end of the year, as expected by analysts, the country's central bank chief said on Thursday.

Chile's central bank was one of the first in Latin America to cut interest rates during the current monetary policy cycle, slashing the rate from 11.25% to 10.25%at the end of July.

However, the 100-basis-point cut is not indicative of future rate moves in Chile, central bank chief Rosanna Costa cautioned, speaking at an event.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in July from the month before, slightly above a Reuters estimate of 0.3%. That does not mean that Chile's interest rate horizon will change, Costa said, and the rate will continue to come down as the economic situation evolves, Costa added.

However, the task of bringing inflation within the central bank's target of 3% is "far from over," Costa said.

