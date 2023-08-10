News & Insights

Chile interest rate likely to come down to 7.75%-8% by year-end, central bank chief says

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

August 10, 2023 — 11:35 am EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chile's benchmark interest rate will likely come down to between 7.75% and 8% by the end of the year, as expected by analysts, the country's central bank chief said on Thursday.

However, the task of bringing inflation within target is "far from over," central bank chief Rosanna Costa said at an event.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

