Chile interest rate expected to rise to 11.25% in October -cenbank poll

SANTIAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to hike the country's benchmark interest rate to 11.25% from the current 10.75% at its October meeting, a poll of traders showed on Thursday, as the world's top copper producer tries to rein in high inflation.

Traders expect the Andean country's consumer prices to rise by 0.85% in October and 0.5% in November, the poll showed.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

