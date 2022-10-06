US Markets

Chile interest rate expected to rise to 11.25% in October -cenbank poll

Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's central bank is expected to hike the country's benchmark interest rate to 11.25% from the current 10.75% at its October meeting, a poll of traders showed on Thursday, as the world's top copper producer tries to rein in high inflation.

Traders expect the Andean country's consumer prices to rise by 0.85% in October and 0.5% in November, the poll showed.

