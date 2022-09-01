US Markets

Chile interest rate expected to rise to 10.5% in September -cenbank poll

Contributor
Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate this month to 10.5% from 9.75%, a central bank poll of traders showed on Thursday, as the world's top copper producer tries to rein in high inflation.

SANTIAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chile is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate this month to 10.5% from 9.75%, a central bank poll of traders showed on Thursday, as the world's top copper producer tries to rein in high inflation.

The Andean country's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its July meeting. Traders also expect inflation to rise by 1% this month.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular