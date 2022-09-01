Chile interest rate expected to rise to 10.5% in September -cenbank poll

SANTIAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chile is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate this month to 10.5% from 9.75%, a central bank poll of traders showed on Thursday, as the world's top copper producer tries to rein in high inflation.

The Andean country's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its July meeting. Traders also expect inflation to rise by 1% this month.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

