Chile interest rate expected to rise to 10.5% at September meeting - cenbank poll

SANTIAGO, Aug 10 - Chile's key interest rate is expected to be hiked to 10.5% from 9.75% in September and to 10.75% in October, as the central bank struggles to keep a lid on rising inflation, an analysts' poll showed Wednesday.

The interest rate is projected to be lowered to 8.5% within 11 months, according to the poll by the central bank.

Chile is expected to see inflation rise 1% in August and September, tallying 7.3% within an 11-month period. The country's central bank has a target range of inflation from 2% to 4%.

The economy likely grew 1.8% in July, according to the poll, while Chile's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to be stagnant in the third quarter.

The volatile Chilean peso is expected to be trading at an exchange rate of 901.50 per U.S. dollar in two months, then strengthen to 870 per dollar in 11 months.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Kylie Madry;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((fabian.cambero@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @fab_reuters; +569 62479675;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.