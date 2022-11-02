Chile interest rate expected to remain at 11.25% until next year -cenbank poll

SANTIAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to keep the country's benchmark interest rate to 11.25% at its December and January meetings, a poll of traders showed on Thursday, as the world's top copper producer tries to rein in high inflation.

The poll added that the rate is expected to drop to 10.75% in its April meeting next year, with the rate reaching 8% in 12 months.

Traders expect the Andean country's consumer prices to rise by 0.8% in October and 0.5% in November, with inflation reaching 6.0% in 12 months the poll showed.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos, Editing by Louise Heavens)

