Chile inflation slows further; rate cuts in sight

SANTIAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chile's annual inflation reached a 1-1/2-year low in June, likely backing views that the central bank will soon start cutting interest rates as the consumer price index slows and economic activity stutters.

In the world's largest copper producer, 12-month inflation hit 7.6% in June, data from statistics agency INE showed on Friday, down from 8.7% a month earlier and the lowest since December 2021.

It remains well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4% but has decelerated sharply from the three-decade highs reported in 2022, opening the door for potential rate cuts as soon as this month.

"Good news for people's pockets," Scotiabank Chile's chief economist Jorge Selaive said about the latest inflation figures. "Lowering the benchmark rate by 100 basis points fully emerges as an alternative for the next meeting."

The Andean country's central bank acknowledged in June it could kick-off a monetary easing cycle in the short-term if the positive trend in consumer prices continued, foreseeing inflation would converge to target by late 2024.

Policymakers at the bank will announce their next rate decision on July 28.

Chile's economy went through a rapid post-pandemic recovery, which led to high inflation and subsequent aggressive monetary tightening, with benchmark rates currently at a cycle-high of 11.25%.

In June alone, consumer prices in the country fell 0.2%, INE said, below forecasts of a 0.1% rise in a Reuters poll of economists and slowing down from the 0.1% increase seen in the previous month.

Seven of the twelve groups surveyed posted negative results in the month, the statistics agency added, with clothing and transportation costs dropping the most. Food and non-alcoholic prices rose in June.

