Chile inflation in 2022 sees highest year-end rate in decades

Credit: REUTERS/SOFIA YANJARI

January 06, 2023 — 07:39 am EST

Written by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chile's consumer prices in December reached their highest year-end rate in more than three decades, data provided by government statistics agency INE showed on Friday, largely exceeding the central bank's target.

Annual inflation in the Andean country hit 12.8% in December, ending 2022 at the highest level since 1991, underscoring how a rapid post-pandemic economic recovery drove prices higher in the world's largest copper producer.

Monthly consumer price inflation, however, decelerated to 0.3% in December from the 1.0% reported in the previous month, likely painting a rosier picture for the coming months after an aggressive monetary tightening.

In a bid to tame high inflation, Chile's central bank increased its benchmark interest rate by 1,075 basis points between July 2021 and October 2022, when it halted hikes at the current rate of 11.25%.

Traders polled by the local central bank expect policymakers to keep the local interest rate at 11.25% at their January meeting, with an easing cycle seen starting in April, when they are expected to lower it to 10.75%.

The central bank said last month it expects annual inflation to keep falling in coming quarters, hitting 6.6% in 2023 before converging to its target range of 2% to 4% by the second half of 2024.

