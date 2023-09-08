Chile inflation hits two-year low as rate cuts keep coming

Recasts throughout

SANTIAGO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chile's annual inflation slowed in August to its lowest level in nearly two years, data from statistics agency INE showed on Friday, with the monthly rate coming in below market forecasts and further backing the central bank's decision to start cutting interest rates.

In the world's largest copper producer, 12-month inflation reached 5.3% in August, INE said, down from the 6.5% reported in the previous month as it edges closer to the 3% target the bank expects to be reached in the second half of 2024.

Chile's monetary authority announced its second consecutive interest rate cutearlier this month, lowering borrowing costs by 75 basis points to 9.5% as it leads Latin America in rate cuts.

That view is likely to be backed by the latest inflation figures, which came in significantly below market expectations.

In August alone, the statistics agency said, consumer prices in the Andean country rose by 0.1%, while economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4% increase.

The monthly result was driven by higher food and non-alcoholic beverage prices but miscellaneous goods and services costs fell in the period, INE said.

