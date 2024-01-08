Chile inflation ends 2023 at lowest level in over 2 years

Recasts throughout, adds background

SANTIAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chile's annual inflation ended 2023 at its lowest level since June 2021, data from statistics agency INE showed on Monday, edging closer to the central bank's target and allowing the monetary authority to keep lowering interest rates.

Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 3.9% in the 12 months through December, INE said, still above the 3% official target but down from 4.8% in the month before and well below the 12.8% seen at the end of 2022.

Prices in December alone slipped 0.5% from the month before, INE added, below all estimates in a Reuters poll of economists that had a median forecast of a 0.1% fall.

Chile's economy had a rapid post-pandemic recovery, which led to high inflation and subsequent aggressive monetary tightening.

The local central bank added 975 basis points of interest rate hikes between 2021 and late 2022, and held rates at a cycle-high 11.25% for nine months before kicking off a monetary easing cycle last July as inflation cooled.

The Chilean central bank has so far reduced borrowing costs by a total 225 basis points but flagged that more cuts are set to come as it sees inflation "clearly" converging to its target, which it expects to be reached in the second half of 2024.

