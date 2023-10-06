Chile inflation beats forecasts in September but annual rate keeps falling

Adds details, background

SANTIAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile rose more than expected in September but the annual inflation rate continued to slow, hitting its lowest in more than two years and further supporting the central bank's ongoing monetary easing cycle.

Inflation in the Andean country hit 0.7% in September, data from statistics agency INE showed on Friday, above median market forecasts of 0.6% in a Reuters poll of economists and accelerating from the 0.1% reading seen in the previous month.

The September figure, nonetheless, took 12-month inflation in the world's largest copper producer to 5.1%, down from the 5.3% reported in the previous month and the lowest since August 2021.

That means that inflation keeps edging closer to the 3% target the central bank expects to be reached in the second half of 2024.

Chile's economy had a rapid post-pandemic recovery, which led to high inflation and subsequent aggressive monetary tightening, with the central bank adding 975 basis points of interest rate hikes between 2021 and late 2022 to tame soaring consumer prices.

With that work largely done, the monetary authority has decided to lower borrowing costs by a total 175 basis points in its latest two meetings, bringing its benchmark rate down to 9.5%. More cuts are expected in the coming months.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; editing by Christina Fincher and Alex Richardson)

