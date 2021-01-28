Chile increases estimate of 2021 average copper price to $3.3 per pound - Cochilco

SANTIAGO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The state-run Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) said on Thursday that it had raised its projection for the price of copper for this year to $3.30 per pound amid progress in vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 as well as good prospects for the Chinese economy.

In November, Colchilco forecast a price of $2.90 for 2021.

Its updated projection is driven by "optimistic expectations of an early start to global vaccination against COVID-19, the high economic growth projected for China and the perception of vulnerability of the global copper supply," it said.

Cochilco also projected a production volume in Chile of about 6 million tons of copper for this year, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.6%.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer.

