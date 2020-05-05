Chile hits market with dollar and euro bond trades

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, May 5 (IFR) - Chile is stepping into the international market with dollar and euro bond trades on Tuesday as it looks to raise funding to provide relief from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Citigroup, Itau and Scotiabank have set IPTs on the new US dollar bond due January 2031 at Treasuries over 225bp area.

Proceeds for the note are being used for general purposes, including COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts, according to a filing with the SEC.

Chile is also in the euro market on Tuesday, with a tap of its 1.625% Jan 2025 , which is being guided at mid-swaps plus 170bp area (+/-5bp), tight to initial price thoughts of 195bp area.

