Chile hikes interest rate 150 bps, biggest in 20 years

SANTIAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank enacted its largest interest rate hike in 20 years on Wednesday, lifting the benchmark rate by a larger than expected 150 basis points to 5.5% as the entity tightens monetary policy to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

The central bank's board members voted unanimously for the move, according to a post-meeting statement.

"The evolution of inflation continues to face significant risks and their possible materialization becomes especially relevant in a context where both the annual change in the CPI and its outlook are already high", the central bank said.

The move, which topped forecasts for a hike to 5.25%, follows a rate increase in December to 4.0% from 2.75%, as the Andean country's economy rebounds strongly from the coronavirus pandemic and the government grapples with rising prices.

