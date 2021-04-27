Chile hikes growth forecast for 2021 as copper price soars

SANTIAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - World top copper producer Chile predicts its economy will fare better than initially anticipated in 2021, according to its quarterly public finance report, boosted by a welcome spike in the price of its top export and booming domestic demand.

Gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 6% in 2021, up from a previous forecast in January of 5%, according to the report.

The price of copper is expected to hit $3.99 per pound, up sharply from a previous forecast of $3.35, the report said.

Domestic demand, meanwhile, is expected to grow 10.7% in 2021, up from a previous estimate of 8.8%.

The report noted that consumer prices would rise 3.4%, up slightly from a prior forecast of 3.0%.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.