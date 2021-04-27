Chile hikes growth forecast for 2021 as copper price soars

US Markets

World top copper producer Chile predicts its economy will fare better than initially anticipated in 2021, according to its quarterly public finance report, boosted by a welcome spike in the price of its top export and booming domestic demand.

Gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 6% in 2021, up from a previous forecast in January of 5%, according to the report.

The price of copper is expected to hit $3.99 per pound, up sharply from a previous forecast of $3.35, the report said.

Domestic demand, meanwhile, is expected to grow 10.7% in 2021, up from a previous estimate of 8.8%.

The report noted that consumer prices would rise 3.4%, up slightly from a prior forecast of 3.0%.

