US Markets

Chile hikes benchmark rate to 4% amid tightening cycle

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Chile's central bank hiked the country's benchmark interest rate to 4.0% on Tuesday from 2.75% previously, as the Andean country's economy rebounds strongly from the coronavirus pandemic and the government grapples with high inflation.

SANTIAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank hiked the country's benchmark interest rate to 4.0% on Tuesday from 2.75% previously, as the Andean country's economy rebounds strongly from the coronavirus pandemic and the government grapples with high inflation.

The move follows another bigger-than-expected 125 basis points hike in October by the bank, the steepest in 20 years. Regional neighbors including Peru and Brazil have also been hiking their rates this year to help tamp down rising prices.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular