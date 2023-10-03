News & Insights

Chile govt sees 2024 inflation slowing to 3.5% -draft budget

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

October 03, 2023 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chile's government expects 2024 inflation to slow to 3.5% on average for the year from an estimated 7.6% this year, according to a draft budget presented to lawmakers on Tuesday.

The budget for the world's largest copper producer sees public spending grow 3.5% in 2024 from the previous year as the government looks to boost security, health, education, housing, emergency response, care and culture.

The country, which exported $3.71 billion worth of copper in August, should see prices for the red metal average some $3.85 per pound next year from $3.88 this year, Chilean Finance Minister Mario Marcel told a congressional committee.

Marcel had presented the budget proposal to some lawmakers in Chile's lower house on Friday, saying the economy should grow around 2.5% in 2024 after flatlining this year.

US Markets
Reuters
