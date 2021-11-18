US Markets

Chile GDP jumps 17.2% in third quarter, central bank says

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile's economy expanded 17.2% in the third quarter of 2021, the central bank said on Thursday, helped by a fast vaccine campaign, low comparative a year earlier and government spending that has bolstered activity in the copper-rich Andean nation.

SANTIAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chile's economy expanded 17.2% in the third quarter of 2021, the central bank said on Thursday, helped by a fast vaccine campaign, low comparative a year earlier and government spending that has bolstered activity in the copper-rich Andean nation.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular