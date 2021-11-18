Chile GDP jumps 17.2% in third quarter, central bank says

SANTIAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chile's economy expanded 17.2% in the third quarter of 2021, the central bank said on Thursday, helped by a fast vaccine campaign, low comparative a year earlier and government spending that has bolstered activity in the copper-rich Andean nation.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.