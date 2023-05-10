Chile foresees economic growth in 2023, reversing previous estimate

Adds inflation context in paragraph 3 and 4, domestic demand forecast in paragraph 5

SANTIAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - The Chilean government on Wednesday forecast annual growth for the economy this year at 0.3%, reversing a previous estimate of a 0.7% contraction.

In its public finance report for the first quarter, the government also adjusted its forecast for annual inflation in 2023 upward to 7.9% from a previous estimate of 7.3%.

Annual inflation in the world's largest copper producer dropped below 10% in April, reaching its lowest level in over a year but still far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

