Chile expected to cut rates by 75bps this month -traders poll

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to kick-off a monetary easing cycle later this month with a 75-basis-point rate cut to 10.50%, a poll of traders showed on Monday, as inflation continues to slow in the world's largest copper producer.

The Andean country's benchmark rate is seen dropping to 5.5% in the next 12 months, according to the poll, which also showed that traders forecast this month's inflation to come in at 0.2%.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.