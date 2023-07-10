Chile expected to cut rates by 75bps this month -traders poll

News & Insights

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to kick-off a monetary easing cycle later this month with a 75-basis-point rate cut to 10.50%, a poll of traders showed on Monday, as inflation continues to slow in the world's largest copper producer.

The Andean country's benchmark rate is seen dropping to 5.5% in the next 12 months, according to the poll, which also showed that traders forecast this month's inflation to come in at 0.2%.

