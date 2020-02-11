Chile economy to limp along at less than 1% in Q1 2020 -poll

SANTIAGO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chile's economy is expected to grow just 0.80% in the first quarter of 2019, a monthly poll of analysts showed on Tuesday, as the effects of more than two months of unrest in the country, the world's top copper miner, continue to linger.

Early indicators have nonetheless shown the economy to be more resilient than initially anticipated following the most violent protests since Chile's return to democracy in 1990.

Analysts expect consumer prices to rise, but slowly, by 0.2% in February, with annual inflation expected at 3.0% percent, in line with the central bank's target.

The poll of 50 analysts expected the central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 1.75% through 2021.

The Chilean peso, which plunged to an historical low late last year, is expected to average 780 per dollar in the next two months, then strengthen later in 2020.

The protests that raged in late 2019 have cooled to a simmer recently on announcements of a referendum vote on a new constitution and major social and economic reforms.

Mining and manufacturing activity, key economic drivers, have both proven stronger than anticipated. Unemployment is increasing in Chile, but not as dramatically as predicted.

In December, the central bank slashed its 2020 growth forecast to a range of 0.5% to 1.5% from 2.75% to 3.75% after weeks of protests that saw buildings burned and looted and public infrastructure destroyed throughout the country.

The violence saw Chile's military take to the streets for the first time since the rule of strongman Augusto Pinochet. At least 30 people have died.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.