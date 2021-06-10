Chile economy expected to grow 14.7% in second quarter - cenbank analysts' poll

US Markets

Chile's economy surged 15.2% in May and 14.7% in the second quarter, analysts predicted in a Central Bank poll published on Thursday, with marketwatchers encouraged by the country's rapid vaccination drive, a soaring copper price and the injection of fresh stimulus. [nL2N2NR1A7]

Inflation will hit 0.3% in June and 3.2%, within the bank's 2 - 4% target range, in the 11 months, the analysts said. They expected bank policymakers to hold the benchmark interest rate at 0.50% - its lowest in a decade - during their July meeting, though the poll saw the rate rising to 0.75% by December.

