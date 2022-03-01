US Markets

Chile economic activity up 9.0% in January vs year ago

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 9.0% in January versus the same month a year earlier, the Andean country's central bank said on Tuesday, below market forecasts for a 11.3% increase.

Recasts first paragraph, adds details

SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 9.0% in January versus the same month a year earlier, the Andean country's central bank said on Tuesday, below market forecasts for a 11.3% increase.

Economic activity was boosted by an "increase in service activities and to a lesser extent by trade, an effect that was partially offset by the drop in the production of goods, in particular mining," the central bank said.

It added that a "greater opening of the economy, the support measures for households and the partial withdrawals of pension funds" also helped lift economic activity.

The rapid recovery of Chile's economy has stoked inflation, leading the central bank to accelerate monetary policy tightening with a series of interest rate hikes in the world's top producer of copper.

In seasonally adjusted terms, economic activity was down 1.0% in January versus December.

The fall in the seasonally adjusted IMACEC was explained by the performance of other goods, mining and retail, a result that was partially offset by the increase in services, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular