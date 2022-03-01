Chile economic activity up 9.0% in January vs year ago

Recasts first paragraph, adds details

SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 9.0% in January versus the same month a year earlier, the Andean country's central bank said on Tuesday, below market forecasts for a 11.3% increase.

Economic activity was boosted by an "increase in service activities and to a lesser extent by trade, an effect that was partially offset by the drop in the production of goods, in particular mining," the central bank said.

It added that a "greater opening of the economy, the support measures for households and the partial withdrawals of pension funds" also helped lift economic activity.

The rapid recovery of Chile's economy has stoked inflation, leading the central bank to accelerate monetary policy tightening with a series of interest rate hikes in the world's top producer of copper.

In seasonally adjusted terms, economic activity was down 1.0% in January versus December.

The fall in the seasonally adjusted IMACEC was explained by the performance of other goods, mining and retail, a result that was partially offset by the increase in services, the central bank said.

