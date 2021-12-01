Chile economic activity up 15% y/y in October - central bank

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Dec 1(Reuters) - Chile's economic activity jumped 15% in October versus the same period a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday, just below analyst forecasts.

Activity in the world's top copper producer also edged up 0.8% in the month versus September, the bank added.

The bank's monthly IMACEC economic activity index CLACTI=ECI encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

