Chile economic activity up 14.3% y/y in November- central bank

SANTIAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity jumped 14.3% in November compared to the same period a year earlier, supported by the services and commerce sectors, the central bank said on Monday.

November's activity in the world's top copper producer was also 0.3% higher than October's, the bank added.

The bank's monthly IMACEC economic activity index CLACTI=ECI encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

