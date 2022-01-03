Chile economic activity up 14.3% y/y in November, above expectations - central bank

Adds more details on economic activity

SANTIAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity jumped 14.3% in November compared to the same period a year earlier, supported by the services and commerce sectors, the central bank said on Monday.

November's activity in the world's top copper producer was also 0.3% higher than October's, the bank added.

The bank's monthly IMACEC economic activity index CLACTI=ECI encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

Analysts consulted by the central bank at the beginning of December expected an expansion of 12.10%

"All the components of Imacec grew compared to the same period of the previous year, highlighting the contribution of services activities and, to a lesser extent, commerce," said the bank.

"This result was explained, in part, by the greater opening of the economy, the measures to support households and the partial withdrawals of pension funds," it added in a note.

The services and commerce sectors were two of the most affected by the restrictions adopted to contain the infections of COVID-19.

