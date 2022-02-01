Chile economic activity jumps 10.2% in 2021 on pandemic rebound

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity jumped 10.2% in 2021, the Andean country's central bank said on Tuesday, driven by a rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a world-beating vaccine drive and rounds of pension withdrawals.

The Imacec economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP) , was up 10.1% in December versus the same month a year earlier and down 0.4% in the final month of the year versus November, the bank said.

"All Imacec components grew compared to the same period of the previous year, highlighting the contribution of service activities and, to a lesser extent, trade," the bank said.

"This result was explained, in part, by the greater opening of the economy, the support measures for households and the partial withdrawals of pension funds."

The rapid recovery of Chile's economy has stoked inflation, leading the central bank to accelerate monetary policy tightening with a series of interest rate hikes in Chile, the world's top producer of copper.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Alistair Bell)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.