US Markets

Chile economic activity jumps 10.1% in December

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Chile's economic activity jumped 10.1% in December versus the same month a year earlier, the Andean country's central bank said on Tuesday, just shy of market forecasts of a 10.6% jump.

SANTIAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity jumped 10.1% in December versus the same month a year earlier, the Andean country's central bank said on Tuesday, just shy of market forecasts of a 10.6% jump.

The IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), was down 0.4% in the final month of the year versus a month earlier in November.

The result meant that economic activity for the full year ended up 10.2% against 2020.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular