Chile economic activity jumps 10.1% in December

SANTIAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity jumped 10.1% in December versus the same month a year earlier, the Andean country's central bank said on Tuesday, just shy of market forecasts of a 10.6% jump.

The IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), was down 0.4% in the final month of the year versus a month earlier in November.

The result meant that economic activity for the full year ended up 10.2% against 2020.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

