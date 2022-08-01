Chile economic activity index up 3.7% in June, below forecasts

Adds detail

SANTIAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 3.7% in June from the same month last year, the country's central bank said on Monday.

That was below market expectations of a 4% rise, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity (IMACEC), which represents about 90% of Chile's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), fell 0.2% in seasonally adjusted terms compared to May.

"The increase in IMACEC was mainly influenced by service activities. Meanwhile, trade and the production of goods fell," the central bank said in a statement.

Meanwhile, "the fall in the seasonally adjusted IMACEC was explained by the performance of mining and services, a result that was partially offset by the increase in other goods and industry," it added.

The non-mining IMACEC showed year-on-year growth of 4.7%.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Alexander Smith)

