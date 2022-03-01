Chile economic activity index -1.0% in January versus December

SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), was down 1.0% in seasonally adjusted terms in January versus a month earlier in December, the Andean country's central bank said on Tuesday.

Economic activity rose 9.0% in January versus the same month a year earlier, below market forecasts for a 11.3% increase, said the central bank.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.