US Markets

Chile economic activity index -1.0% in January versus December

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published

Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), was down 1.0% in seasonally adjusted terms in January versus a month earlier in December, the Andean country's central bank said on Tuesday.

SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), was down 1.0% in seasonally adjusted terms in January versus a month earlier in December, the Andean country's central bank said on Tuesday.

Economic activity rose 9.0% in January versus the same month a year earlier, below market forecasts for a 11.3% increase, said the central bank.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular