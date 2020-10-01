US Markets

Chile economic activity drops 11.3% in August, deeper than expected

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Chile economic activity plunged 11.3% in August from the same month a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday, deeper than forecasts of an 8.5% drop as the copper-producer grapples to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Andean country's IMACEC economic activity index CLACTI=ECI, which encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures, was up 2.8% in the month versus July.

