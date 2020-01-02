Chile economic activity down 3.3% in November as protests bite

SANTIAGO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity CLACTI=ECI dropped 3.3% in November from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Thursday, as the impact of nearly two months of massive protests begins to register.

The IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by John Stonestreet)

