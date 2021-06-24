Chile detects first case of Delta COVID-19 variant

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Thursday that the first case of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 had been detected in the South American country and warned that it could become dominant in the months ahead.

The Andean nation has been battling in recent months against a second wave of infections despite one of the world's most advanced vaccination programs against the virus, underscoring how inoculations are not a silver bullet against the pandemic.

"That virus was sequenced and unfortunately it was shown that it has a Delta variant, which as you know is much more contagious than the variants that we had so far," Paris said in a speech to Congress.

"Unfortunately it could become a dominant variant in the coming months," he added.

Paris said that the 43-year-old patient in the southern city of Talca had been isolated by health teams since her arrival in the country from the United States.

The spread of the Delta variant has raised some concerns about whether existing vaccines will be as effective against it.

Chile's inoculation program, strides ahead of neighbors in Latin America, has largely used Chinese firm Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine.

Paris said that the variant increases the possibility of hospitalization, as well as re-infection, though added that so far the vaccines used in the country were giving protection against serious symptoms of the disease.

"The studies that have been done with any type of vaccine show that it is sensitive, and even with the first dose there are positive results," he said.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Jonathan Oatis)

