US Markets

Chile cuts forecast for mining investments to $69 bln through 2030

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN CAMBERO

Chile's state copper commission Cochilco said on Monday that the country should receive $68.9 billion in mining investments through the end of the decade, down 6.9% from the previous forecast as two projects were removed from the pipeline.

SANTIAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chile's state copper commission Cochilco said on Monday that the country should receive $68.9 billion in mining investments through the end of the decade, down 6.9% from the previous forecast as two projects were removed from the pipeline.

Five new mining projects were added, Cochilco said, involving copper, gold, iron and industrial minerals.

Some 27.8% of the pipeline's value will be focused on state-owned miners Codelco and Enami, and the vast majority of the funds will be put into copper mining. Chile is the world's top producer of the red metal.

Codelco pushed back to 2035 the beginning of operations of its $3.2 billion Expansion Andina copper project. It also cut investment costs worth $1.95 billion.

Neighboring Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, has a mining projects pipeline estimated by the government to be worth about $50 billion.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by David Gregorio)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular