Chile cuts forecast for 2022 economic growth, revises inflation up

Adds details, inflation forecast

SANTIAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - World top copper producer Chile on Tuesday lowered expectations for its 2022 economic growth, while inflation forecasts were revised upwards, according to the Finance Ministry.

The Andean country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is now expected to rise by 1.5% in 2022, down from a previous forecast of a 3.5% growth, Finance Minister Mario Marcel said during a Senate committee hearing.

Consumer prices would rise 8.9% this year, up from a 6.5% rise expected in the previous forecast, he added.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo)

