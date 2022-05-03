US Markets

Chile cuts forecast for 2022 economic growth, revises inflation up

Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

World top copper producer Chile on Tuesday lowered expectations for its 2022 economic growth, while inflation forecasts were revised upwards, according to the Finance Ministry.

SANTIAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - World top copper producer Chile on Tuesday lowered expectations for its 2022 economic growth, while inflation forecasts were revised upwards, according to the Finance Ministry.

The Andean country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is now expected to rise by 1.5% in 2022, down from a previous forecast of a 3.5% growth, Finance Minister Mario Marcel said during a Senate committee hearing.

Consumer prices would rise 8.9% this year, up from a 6.5% rise expected in the previous forecast, he added.

