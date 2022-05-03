Chile cuts 2022 GDP growth forecast to 1.5%

SANTIAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - World top copper producer Chile expects its economy to grow 1.5% in 2022, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, down from a previous forecast of a 3.5% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

