Chile copper production up 2.9% in January- Cochilco

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Chile's total copper production rose 2.9% in January to 437,900 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Thursday.

Production from state-owned giant Codelco jumped 5.1% on a yearly basis to 127,000 tonnes, Cochilco said.

Output from BHP-controlled mine Escondida rose 15.2% to 93,300 tonnes, while Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American and Glencore, produced 42,900 tonnes, a 16.4% decrease.

