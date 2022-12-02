US Markets
Chile copper production up 1.4% in October - Cochilco

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

December 02, 2022 — 08:35 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chile's total copper production rose 1.4% in October to 477,000 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Friday.

Production from state-owned giant Codelco fell 5.8% on a yearly basis to 135,800 tonnes, Cochilco said, while output from BHP-controlled BHP.AX Escondida rose 17.7% to 99,700 tonnes.

Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American AAL.L and Glencore GLEN.N, produced 44,900 tonnes, a 9.3% drop.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

