Chile copper production up 1.3% in January; manufacturing output falls 1.6%

SANTIAGO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, rose 1.3% year-on-year to 435,939 tonnes in January, the country's statistics agency INE said on Tuesday.

Manufacturing production in the Andean nation dropped 1.6% in the month, INE added.

