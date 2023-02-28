US Markets

Chile copper production up 1.3% in January; manufacturing output falls 1.6%

February 28, 2023 — 07:03 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, rose 1.3% year-on-year to 435,939 tonnes in January, the country's statistics agency INE said on Tuesday.

Manufacturing production in the Andean nation dropped 1.6% in the month, INE added.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.