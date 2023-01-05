Chile copper production down 6% in November - Cochilco

SANTIAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chile's total copper production fell 6.9% in November to 449,000 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Thursday.

Production from state-owned giant Codelco slipped 11.7% on a yearly basis to 135,800 tonnes, Cochilco said, while output from BHP-controlled BHP.AX Escondida fell 0.62% to 79,800 tonnes.

Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American AAL.L and Glencore GLEN.N, produced 46,700 tonnes, a 7.9% drop.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

