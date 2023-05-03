Chile copper production down 4.7% in March - Cochilco

SANTIAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - Chile's total copper production dropped 4.7% in March to 436,000 tonnes, as output from state-owned giant Codelco fell 16.5% year on year to 119,400 tonnes, the Chilean Copper Commission said on Wednesday.

Production from BHP-controlled mine Escondida rose 13.5% to 92,400 tonnes, while Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American and Glencore, produced 42,900 tonnes, a 16.2% annual decrease, said the commission, known as Cochilco.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

